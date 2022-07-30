Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th.

Olin has a dividend payout ratio of 8.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Olin to earn $9.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.

Olin Stock Performance

NYSE OLN opened at $52.27 on Friday. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.14 and a 200-day moving average of $53.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Insider Transactions at Olin

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 15.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Olin will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $560,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $351,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,962.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $560,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,595,576 shares of company stock valued at $158,624,719 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Olin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Olin by 1,156.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Olin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Olin from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Olin from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.82.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

