Omni Trading 25% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OMNI)

Omni (OMNI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Over the last week, Omni has traded 25% lower against the dollar. One Omni coin can currently be bought for $2.00 or 0.00008189 BTC on major exchanges. Omni has a market cap of $1.13 million and $218.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00020979 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00257423 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000769 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000900 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,362 coins and its circulating supply is 563,046 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni.

Omni Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

