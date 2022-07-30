OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 338,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,443,000 after purchasing an additional 58,598 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 43,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 15,665 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 278.2% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $100.42 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $108.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.52.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

