Open Platform (OPEN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $24,495.00

Open Platform (OPEN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Open Platform has a market cap of $740,698.82 and $24,495.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Open Platform has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,999.62 or 0.99959818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00130787 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00032882 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io.

Buying and Selling Open Platform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

