Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Open Text from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $40.90 on Tuesday. Open Text has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.04 and a 200 day moving average of $41.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $882.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.76 million. Open Text had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2209 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Open Text’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Open Text during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Open Text in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Open Text during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Open Text during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Open Text by 114.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

