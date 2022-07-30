Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $50.14

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:OTEX) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$50.14 and traded as high as C$52.07. Open Text shares last traded at C$51.92, with a volume of 290,053 shares traded.

Separately, National Bankshares restated a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$73.10.

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$50.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$52.76.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

