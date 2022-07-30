Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised PTC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PTC from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.63.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of PTC stock opened at $123.38 on Tuesday. PTC has a 1 year low of $96.55 and a 1 year high of $137.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Insider Activity at PTC

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. PTC had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $462.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PTC will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $568,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,513,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $11,662,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,070,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,390,689.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $568,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,513,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,230 shares of company stock valued at $37,101,145. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PTC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.