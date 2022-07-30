Oppenheimer Raises Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,800.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer to $1,800.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2022 earnings at $9.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $32.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $43.13 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMG. OTR Global raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,830.00 to $1,600.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $1,720.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,817.00.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,564.22 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,330.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,428.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 58.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

