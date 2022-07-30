Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 58.4% from the June 30th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Optical Cable Trading Down 1.1 %

OCC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.66. 19,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,670. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Optical Cable has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $28.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Optical Cable stock. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Optical Cable at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Optical Cable Company Profile

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

