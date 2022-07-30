Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Increased by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,139 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 13,075 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.95.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $77.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $207.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.93.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.