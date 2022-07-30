Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Announces Earnings Results

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Origin Bancorp Price Performance

OBNK stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,182. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Origin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.26.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Institutional Trading of Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OBNK. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

