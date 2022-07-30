Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Plans $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Oshkosh has a payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Oshkosh to earn $8.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

Oshkosh Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of OSK opened at $86.10 on Friday. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $77.89 and a 1 year high of $125.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.53). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on OSK. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price target on Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Oshkosh by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Oshkosh by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Stories

