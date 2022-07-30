Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.30 billion-$8.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.39 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OSK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America cut Oshkosh from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet cut Oshkosh from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut Oshkosh from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.64.

Oshkosh Trading Up 2.5 %

OSK traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.10. The stock had a trading volume of 998,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.51. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $77.89 and a 52 week high of $125.16.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Oshkosh by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Articles

