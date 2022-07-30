Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Short Interest Update

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 892,400 shares, an increase of 70.4% from the June 30th total of 523,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the second quarter valued at about $918,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Otter Tail in the second quarter worth approximately $898,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 9.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 31,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 1.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 62,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Stock Up 0.9 %

OTTR stock opened at $70.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.52. Otter Tail has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $71.89.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.90 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 16.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Otter Tail Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.412 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Featured Articles

