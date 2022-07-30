Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Shares Down 8.1%

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.55 and last traded at $15.56. Approximately 7,814 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 541,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on OM shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Outset Medical from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Outset Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Outset Medical Trading Down 4.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $738.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.78). Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.58% and a negative net margin of 125.91%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 million. Analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $1,076,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,509,264.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Outset Medical news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $177,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,032.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $1,076,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,509,264.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,302. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outset Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 253.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 286.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

