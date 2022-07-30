Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $272.37

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 272.37 ($3.28) and traded as high as GBX 285 ($3.43). Palace Capital shares last traded at GBX 285 ($3.43), with a volume of 24,435 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palace Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.
Palace Capital Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 272.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 264.95. The stock has a market cap of £130.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 530.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Palace Capital Increases Dividend
Palace Capital Company Profile
Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.
