Pancake Bunny Price Reaches $0.0886 on Exchanges (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 30th. Pancake Bunny has a total market cap of $45,231.64 and $78,505.00 worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0886 or 0.00000362 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,515.60 or 0.99991450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00131176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00032267 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Coin Profile

Pancake Bunny is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin.

Pancake Bunny Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pancake Bunny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pancake Bunny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

