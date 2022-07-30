Parachute (PAR) Trading Up 25% Over Last 7 Days

Parachute (PAR) traded up 41% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 30th. In the last week, Parachute has traded 25% higher against the dollar. Parachute has a market cap of $526,449.47 and $79,643.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00035937 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000090 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Parachute

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 878,603,675 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com.

Buying and Selling Parachute

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

