Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Cut to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $37.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PARA. Bank of America cut their price target on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.85.

Shares of PARA opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $23.36 and a fifty-two week high of $42.17.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

