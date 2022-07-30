Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $32.67 Million (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 30th. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $32.67 million and $19.80 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $10.50 or 0.00044076 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded up 56.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,216 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain.

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

