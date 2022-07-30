Pax Dollar Price Down 0.1% This Week (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $944.32 million and $3.83 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00062950 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00015294 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000021 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

USDP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is paxos.com/standard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

