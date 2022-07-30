PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by UMA Financial Services Inc.

UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,766,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,608,177,000 after purchasing an additional 304,806 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,557 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,208,000 after acquiring an additional 730,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,280,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $86.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.20. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $296.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.