PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Boosted by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 105.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 412,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,786,000 after purchasing an additional 67,168 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PayPal from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.16.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $86.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.87 and a 200-day moving average of $101.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $296.70.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

