PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Financial Review

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) and PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

MercadoLibre has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PaySign has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.6% of MercadoLibre shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of PaySign shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of MercadoLibre shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of PaySign shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MercadoLibre $7.07 billion 5.80 $83.30 million $3.67 221.72 PaySign $29.47 million 3.39 -$2.72 million ($0.04) -48.00

This table compares MercadoLibre and PaySign’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MercadoLibre has higher revenue and earnings than PaySign. PaySign is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MercadoLibre, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MercadoLibre and PaySign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MercadoLibre 2.30% 21.93% 2.14% PaySign -4.48% -11.12% -1.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MercadoLibre and PaySign, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MercadoLibre 0 1 11 0 2.92 PaySign 0 0 2 0 3.00

MercadoLibre currently has a consensus price target of $1,484.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.37%. PaySign has a consensus price target of $3.58, indicating a potential upside of 86.20%. Given PaySign’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PaySign is more favorable than MercadoLibre.

Summary

MercadoLibre beats PaySign on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps. The company also offers Mercado Fondo that allows users to invest funds deposited in their Mercado Pago accounts; Mercado Credito, which extends loans to certain merchants and consumers; and Mercado Envios logistics solution that enables sellers on its platform to utilize third-party carriers and other logistics service providers, as well as fulfillment and warehousing services for sellers. In addition, it provides Mercado Libre Classifieds, an online classified listing service, where users can list and purchase motor vehicles, real estate, and services; Mercado Libre Ads, an advertising platform, which enables large retailers and brands to promote their products and services on the Internet; and Mercado Shops, an online storefronts solution that enables users to set-up, manage, and promote their own digital stores. MercadoLibre, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

About PaySign

(Get Rating)

PaySign, Inc. provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform. The company also develops prepaid card programs for corporate incentive and rewards, including consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments, and pharmaceutical payment assistance; and payroll or general purpose reloadable cards, as well as gift or incentive cards. In addition, it offers and Per Diem/Corporate Expense Payments that allows businesses, and non-profits and government agencies the ability to control employee spending while reducing administration costs by eliminating the need for traditional expense reports. Further, the company provides payment claims processing and other administrative services; pharmacy-based voucher and copay, and medical claims and debit-based affordability programs; PaySign Premier, a demand deposit account debit card; and payment solution for source plasma collection centers, as well as customer service center and PaySign Communications Suite services. Its principal target markets for processing services comprise prepaid card issuers, retail and private-label issuers, small third-party processors, and small and mid-size financial institutions in the United States and Mexico. The company was formerly known as 3PEA International, Inc. and changed its name to PaySign, Inc. in April 2019. PaySign, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.