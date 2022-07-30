PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $5.83 EPS

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $5.83, Briefing.com reports. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $14.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PBF stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.35. 3,519,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,475,352. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.08. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $44.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 2.21.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

In related news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 75,499 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $2,338,204.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,582.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PBF Energy news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $1,530,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,127.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 75,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $2,338,204.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,582.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,683,987 shares of company stock worth $120,144,916 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,656,000 after buying an additional 43,143 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 18,652 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth $578,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PBF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.