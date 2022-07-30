PCB Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:PCB)

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

PCB Bancorp has a payout ratio of 23.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PCB Bancorp to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

PCB Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCB traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.27. The stock had a trading volume of 82,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,622. The company has a market capitalization of $287.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.78. PCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.96 and a 1-year high of $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 40.19%. On average, analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCB shares. Raymond James downgraded PCB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PCB Bancorp to $21.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Justin Chon sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,580 shares in the company, valued at $71,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $200,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,263,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,335,300.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Justin Chon sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 16,091 shares of company stock worth $320,332. 24.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PCB Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in PCB Bancorp by 31.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 13,584 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in PCB Bancorp by 79.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in PCB Bancorp by 59.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 351,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 130,906 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PCB Bancorp by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 516,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after buying an additional 26,053 shares during the period. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PCB Bancorp

(Get Rating)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.