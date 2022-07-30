Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (PGC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on August 25th

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 5.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.4%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Up 3.2 %

PGC stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.66. The stock had a trading volume of 55,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,361. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1-year low of $27.71 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $599.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.07). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $54.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.39 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 3,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $103,849.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,946.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 3,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $103,849.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,946.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter D. Horst purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.49 per share, for a total transaction of $78,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,603.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,225,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,572,000 after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 456,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,273 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 12.7% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 303,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,548,000 after purchasing an additional 34,150 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 49.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 45,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

