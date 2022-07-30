Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.90. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The company has a market cap of $879.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 20.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 147,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 185,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,925,000 after buying an additional 79,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. 48.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

