Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Has $356,000 Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,614,000 after acquiring an additional 553,911 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,415,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,734,000 after buying an additional 599,778 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,040,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,385,000 after buying an additional 155,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,880,000 after buying an additional 45,708 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,198,000 after buying an additional 37,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $2,251,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.45, for a total value of $22,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,167,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,508,949.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $2,251,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 355,426 shares of company stock valued at $38,979,477. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on WMS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $118.60 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $80.81 and a one year high of $138.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.23. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Stories

