Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Invests $2.13 Million in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Clorox by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 23,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Clorox by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 186,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,967,000 after buying an additional 10,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Clorox by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Clorox from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.36.

Insider Activity at Clorox

Clorox Price Performance

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Clorox news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $141.84 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $186.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.91%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Further Reading

