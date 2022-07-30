Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $81.13 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $136.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.69 and its 200-day moving average is $82.48.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

