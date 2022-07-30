Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Sells 1,922 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $1,423,132,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 212.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,652,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,124,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206,885 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,666,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,251 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,708.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,666,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $535,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463,827 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 314.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,436,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $503,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366,363 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $94.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.10 and a 200-day moving average of $101.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $133.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.68.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

