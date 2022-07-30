Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Sells 23,289 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,289 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $131.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.52. The firm has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.33. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $117.32 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,394 shares of company stock worth $6,625,387 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.86.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.