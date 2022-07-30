Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 2.1% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Shearwater Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $557,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.3 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $164.10 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $158.02 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.50 and its 200 day moving average is $173.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

