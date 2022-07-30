Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $187.11

Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €187.11 ($190.93) and traded as high as €188.70 ($192.55). Pernod Ricard shares last traded at €188.35 ($192.19), with a volume of 261,411 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €224.00 ($228.57) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($200.00) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €215.00 ($219.39) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($239.80) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €242.00 ($246.94) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, July 8th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €178.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of €187.02.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

