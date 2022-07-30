PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,100 shares, a growth of 78.1% from the June 30th total of 194,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PetroChina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PetroChina

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PetroChina by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 226,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,030,000 after purchasing an additional 59,041 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the first quarter worth $36,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of PetroChina by 117.3% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 60,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 32,618 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of PetroChina by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the first quarter worth $262,000.

PetroChina Price Performance

Shares of PetroChina stock opened at $46.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $85.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.95 and a 200 day moving average of $50.17. PetroChina has a 52 week low of $38.63 and a 52 week high of $57.87.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $122.77 billion during the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 3.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PetroChina will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

