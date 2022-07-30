Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.30-$6.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $98.00 billion-$102.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.92 billion. Pfizer also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.30-6.45 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE PFE traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.51. 25,037,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,686,410. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.29.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

