PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.07-1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.10. PG&E also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.07-$1.13 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PCG shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PG&E to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.75.

PG&E Stock Up 0.7 %

PCG traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $10.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,921,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,085,889. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.22. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PG&E

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). PG&E had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCG. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its position in PG&E by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 348,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in PG&E by 13.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,768,000 after buying an additional 5,534,131 shares during the period. Baader Bank INC purchased a new position in PG&E in the first quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

