PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PGT Innovations from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

PGT Innovations Price Performance

Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average of $18.93. PGT Innovations has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $23.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $406.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.73 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PGT Innovations will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $38,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,370,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,083,241.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 526,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after buying an additional 80,995 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 434,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,779,000 after buying an additional 12,281 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter worth $1,222,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter worth $1,215,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Featured Stories

