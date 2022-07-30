PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2022

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTIGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PGT Innovations from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

PGT Innovations Price Performance

Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average of $18.93. PGT Innovations has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $23.81.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $406.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.73 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PGT Innovations will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $38,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,370,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,083,241.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 526,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after buying an additional 80,995 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 434,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,779,000 after buying an additional 12,281 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter worth $1,222,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter worth $1,215,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.