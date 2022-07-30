Phantasma (SOUL) Price Tops $0.27 on Top Exchanges

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 30th. During the last week, Phantasma has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001129 BTC on major exchanges. Phantasma has a total market cap of $28.83 million and $419,113.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,989.58 or 0.99917985 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00045053 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00028923 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004149 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 106,389,230 coins. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Phantasma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.