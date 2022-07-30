Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Up to $21.01

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.01, but opened at $22.74. Pharvaris shares last traded at $22.74, with a volume of 100 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pharvaris to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Pharvaris Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $695.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of -0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pharvaris ( NASDAQ:PHVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pharvaris will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pharvaris by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S grew its stake in Pharvaris by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 516,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after buying an additional 97,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Pharvaris by 1,054.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pharvaris by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 302,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after buying an additional 57,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Pharvaris by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,480,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,382,000 after buying an additional 24,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

