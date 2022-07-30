Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Up to $21.01

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVSGet Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.01, but opened at $22.74. Pharvaris shares last traded at $22.74, with a volume of 100 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pharvaris to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Pharvaris Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $695.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of -0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.89.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pharvaris will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pharvaris by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S grew its stake in Pharvaris by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 516,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after buying an additional 97,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Pharvaris by 1,054.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pharvaris by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 302,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after buying an additional 57,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Pharvaris by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,480,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,382,000 after buying an additional 24,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

