PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Short Interest Down 70.8% in July

PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decrease of 70.8% from the June 30th total of 83,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,921,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PHI Group stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. 118,417,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,479,266. PHI Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

PHI Group, Inc provides merger and acquisition advisory, consulting, project financing, and capital market services to clients in North America and Asia. The company also produces and sells spirits; holds various mineral and natural resources; provides environmental management services. It also focuses on various sub-funds for investment in real estate, renewable energy, infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare, and other sectors.

