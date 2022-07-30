Philadelphia Trust Co. Acquires 3,203 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.3% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $16,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 15,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $33.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $272.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

