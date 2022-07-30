Philadelphia Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,955 shares during the period. Peapack-Gladstone Financial makes up 1.0% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Philadelphia Trust Co. owned 2.04% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $12,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Price Performance

PGC stock opened at $32.66 on Friday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $27.71 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.68. The firm has a market cap of $599.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Announces Dividend

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.07). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $54.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

Insider Activity at Peapack-Gladstone Financial

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 3,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $103,849.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,946.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter D. Horst bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.49 per share, with a total value of $78,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,603.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 3,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $103,849.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,946.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.