Philadelphia Trust Co. Has $10.27 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Philadelphia Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,799 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 50,361 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $10,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,759,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,667,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.42.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $61.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $98.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.