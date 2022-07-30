Philadelphia Trust Co. Has $3.43 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Philadelphia Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,724 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 58.2% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 688 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 12,331 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,061,802 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $541,487,000 after buying an additional 22,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $542.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $502.80 and a 200-day moving average of $497.08. The company has a market cap of $508.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total transaction of $7,138,989.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,630,827.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,144 shares of company stock worth $69,269,555. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.50.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.