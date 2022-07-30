Philadelphia Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,974,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,010,476,000 after purchasing an additional 486,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,704,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,231,000 after purchasing an additional 536,564 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,957,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,503,000 after buying an additional 139,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $809,193,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $165.94 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.39 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The stock has a market cap of $68.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.12 and a 200-day moving average of $179.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

