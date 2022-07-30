Philadelphia Trust Co. Purchases New Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 152,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,990,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. owned about 0.19% of Aerojet Rocketdyne at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 29,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 14.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $43.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.09. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.47 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.20 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

AJRD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

In other Aerojet Rocketdyne news, CFO Daniel L. Boehle sold 12,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $506,905.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,636.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

