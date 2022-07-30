Philadelphia Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Philadelphia Trust Co. decreased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,155 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In related news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $615,603.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $615,603.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,316 shares of company stock worth $2,345,388 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays set a $89.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.24.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $62.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.66. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $24.46 and a one year high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 2.61.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 95.31%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

