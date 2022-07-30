Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by BRR OpCo LLC

BRR OpCo LLC decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $276,446,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,311,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 948.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,200,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,074 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1,102.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 948,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,943,000 after acquiring an additional 869,670 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,980,000 after acquiring an additional 686,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $89.00 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.44.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $2.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 67.60%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

